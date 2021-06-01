Ill. lawmakers pass $42B budget

“The Illinois FY 22 budget will spend just north of $42 billion, and I was given around 5 minutes to read the 3,000 page bill,” said State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) in a released statement. “Besides being humanly impossible for anyone to fully understand, it is the height of irresponsible government to do the business of the people under the cover of darkness at midnight on Memorial Day weekend.