Ill. lawmakers pass $42B budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Members of the Illinois House and Senate passed the FY 2022 state budget late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
The passage of the more than $42 billion budget was opposed by southern Illinois Republicans.
They said the measure was rushed through the House by Democrats in a “take-it-or-leave-it” move.
“The Illinois FY 22 budget will spend just north of $42 billion, and I was given around 5 minutes to read the 3,000 page bill,” said State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) in a released statement. “Besides being humanly impossible for anyone to fully understand, it is the height of irresponsible government to do the business of the people under the cover of darkness at midnight on Memorial Day weekend.
State Rep. Dave Severin echoed Windhorst’s statement.
“The Illinois FY 22 budget spends more than $42 billion, includes an $1,100 pay raise for legislators, spends $1 billion in pork projects for Democratic politicians,” stated Severin. “I was given a little less than ten minutes to read the final product. I cannot in good faith vote to spend taxpayer money this way.”
State Senator Terry Bryant stated in a Facebook post “In typical fashion, the majority in the General Assembly snuck a budget through in the dead of night.”
The measure now heads to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk for consideration.
FY 2022 begins July 1.
Lawmakers also passed legislation to tighten ethics rules.
State Rep. Windhorst supported the measure but said “much more work remains to be done.”
