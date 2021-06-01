Ill. lawmakers pass $42B budget

Ill. lawmakers pass $42B budget
Members of the Illinois House and Senate passed the FY 2022 state budget late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | June 1, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT - Updated June 1 at 4:02 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Members of the Illinois House and Senate passed the FY 2022 state budget late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

The passage of the more than $42 billion budget was opposed by southern Illinois Republicans.

They said the measure was rushed through the House by Democrats in a “take-it-or-leave-it” move.

“The Illinois FY 22 budget will spend just north of $42 billion, and I was given around 5 minutes to read the 3,000 page bill,” said State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) in a released statement. “Besides being humanly impossible for anyone to fully understand, it is the height of irresponsible government to do the business of the people under the cover of darkness at midnight on Memorial Day weekend.

Press Release: June 1, 2021 Last Minute State Budget Passes House on Partisan Vote, Windhorst Votes No SPRINGFIELD –...

Posted by State Representative Patrick Windhorst on Monday, May 31, 2021

State Rep. Dave Severin echoed Windhorst’s statement.

“The Illinois FY 22 budget spends more than $42 billion, includes an $1,100 pay raise for legislators, spends $1 billion in pork projects for Democratic politicians,” stated Severin. “I was given a little less than ten minutes to read the final product. I cannot in good faith vote to spend taxpayer money this way.”

For immediate release: June 1, 2021 Contact: State Rep. Dave Severin - Severin@ILHouseGOP.org Severin Casts No Vote on...

Posted by State Representative Dave Severin on Monday, May 31, 2021

State Senator Terry Bryant stated in a Facebook post “In typical fashion, the majority in the General Assembly snuck a budget through in the dead of night.”

In typical fashion, the majority in the General Assembly snuck a budget through in the dead of night. The lack of...

Posted by Terri Bryant on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The measure now heads to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk for consideration.

FY 2022 begins July 1.

Lawmakers also passed legislation to tighten ethics rules.

State Rep. Windhorst supported the measure but said “much more work remains to be done.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.