Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 401 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 401 new cases of COVID-19, including eight additional deaths, as of Tuesday, June 1.
In addition, they said more than 67 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,382,587 cases, including 22,835.
A total of 24,640,360 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Monday night, 1,031 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 284 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 25-31 is 1.9 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 11,308,983 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,545 doses.
On Monday, 17,077 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
