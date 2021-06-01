I-55 northbound closed at 96 mile marker due to multi-vehicle crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 55 is closed at the 96 mile marker due to a multi-vehicle crash.
According to Cape Girardeau police, at least four vehicles are involved.
Both northbound lanes are shut down.
Traffic is being diverted at the 95 mile marker. They ask that drivers use caution in the area.
Police, ambulances and the fire department were on scene.
We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with Heartland News as we work to bring you more on this developing story.
