I-55 northbound closed at 96 mile marker due to multi-vehicle crash

Cape Girardeau police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash. (Source: Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch | June 1, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 5:21 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 55 is closed at the 96 mile marker due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to Cape Girardeau police, at least four vehicles are involved.

Both northbound lanes are shut down.

Traffic is being diverted at the 95 mile marker. They ask that drivers use caution in the area.

Northbound I-55 is closed at the 96 mile marker due to a multi-vehicle crash. (Source: KFVS)

Police, ambulances and the fire department were on scene.

