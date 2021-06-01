Heartland bed and breakfast booming with travelers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many bed and breakfast hotels are starting to see an increase in travelers now that things are opening back up.
One Heartland establishment is dealing with more guests now that people are starting to feel a lot more comfortable with traveling because of the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Here at the bed and breakfast, people are starting to see their families again,” said Tom Neumeyer, owner of Neumeyer Photography.
He said he started seeing an increase of customers the beginning of April.
“In Cape County we’ve been lucky with all of the vaccines going and more people being accepting of the idea,” he said. “It’s made a big difference in the last few months, great contrast to what we’ve lost since a year ago.”
During the pandemic, many people stopped traveling due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Our guests that we’ve had since things have opened up again, it is the first time they have traveled at all,” said Neumeyer.
Travel is up because more people are vaccinated.
“People are finally breathing this sigh of relief saying, ‘finally we can see our family and our friends again,’” Neumeyer said.
He said he see this as an opportunity for people to make up for last year.
“It literally was an emptiness and now things are finally getting to whatever the new normal is going to be,” he said.
