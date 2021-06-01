Health and Wellness Expo 2021 coming to Cape Girardeau June 5

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Health and Wellness Expo 2021 is scheduled to be at the Osage Centre on June 5.
They are featuring 70 fitness and wellness vendors which include cooking classes, screenings, group fitness demonstrations and more.
Fitness and Wellness Specialist Christine Jaegers said it’s good to have so many businesses in one place and be able to talk to people face-to-face and get information they need.
“This event is a way to get everyone together, a one-stop shop,” she said. “You can talk to each vendor and get to know a little bit about what they have, what they offer, what fits for you and your goals and what you need assistance with.”
The event is free to the public and will be on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
