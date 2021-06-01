Gov. Beshear announces Ky. senior centers will reopen at full capacity June 11

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky senior centers will reopen at full capacity on June 11.
He also announced on Tuesday, June 1 that 2,058,029 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state.
As of 4 p.m., the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 137 new cases of COVID-19.
The department also reported a positivity rate of 2.50 percent.
“Today, we’re going to add a number of audit deaths – 260 – to make sure that we are fully accurate,” said Governor Beshear. “I believe after today we will have conducted the most comprehensive audit of any state in the country for deaths during this pandemic.”
