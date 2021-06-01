First Alert: Rainy 1st day of June

(KFVS) - The first day of June is starting off mild and warm with temps ranging in the 50s and 60s.
Light rain is pushing into the Heartland from the west this morning.
Heavy pockets of rain will be possible during the mid-to-late morning.
More widespread rain continues this afternoon with heavier activity possible overnight into Wednesday morning.
Due to clouds and rain highs this afternoon will be cooler in the 60s and lower 70s.
Wednesday will be another soggy day with chances of storms during the afternoon especially across eastern areas in southern Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
An isolated strong to severe storm is possible through early evening. The main threats will be damaging winds.
Additional scattered rain and storms continue on Thursday.
We look to dry out more towards the end of the week into the start of the weekend.
Temperatures will also return back to normal in the low to mid 80s.
