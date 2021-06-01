Driver killed in single-vehicle crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly crash in Mississippi County Monday night, May 31.
The crash happened at shortly after 8 p.m. on Miller Road, just two miles north of East Prairie.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Conor P. Chance, 21 of East Prairie, was traveling northbound when his car went off the right side of the road an hit a tree.
Chance died at the scene.
MSHP reports his family has been notified.
