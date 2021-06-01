Dept. of Energy workers relocate; Paducah uranium enrichment facility storage building to be demolished

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A maintenance and storage building at a U.S. Department of Energy uranium enrichment site is closer to being deactivated and demolished.
According to the Department of Energy, workers at the Paducah site recently relocated personnel and operations from a 129,800-square-foot space in the C-720 Maintenance & Storage Building.
To prepare for C-720′s deactivation, the project consolidated the stores and receiving areas, and other space into other facilities at the plant site.
According to the DOE, the C-720 building is a massive structure, covering about 300,000-square-feet, which is comparable in size to three city blocks.
The department said the facility contributed significantly to utility consumption at the Paducah site.
“The C-720 Maintenance & Storage Building was designed and operated to support the site during uranium enrichment operations,” said Paducah Site Leader Jennifer Woodard, of DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office. “Since enrichment stopped, the stores and receiving areas are able to operate out of a much smaller area. Moving into a smaller, onsite structure is a much more efficient way to operate. This recent relocation brings us a step closer to being able to deactivate and demolish the building.”
DOE’s deactivation and remediation contractor, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC, worked to move the facility closer to deactivation.
