Dept. of Energy workers relocate; Paducah uranium enrichment facility storage building to be demolished
Approximately 90,000 square feet of stores operations space, equivalent to the size of one city block, was relocated from the C-720 Maintenance & Storage Building to a smaller facility. Pictured above are empty shelves where supplies and inventory were once organized in the former store area of C-720. (Source: U.S. Department of Energy)
By Amber Ruch | June 1, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 2:33 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A maintenance and storage building at a U.S. Department of Energy uranium enrichment site is closer to being deactivated and demolished.

According to the Department of Energy, workers at the Paducah site recently relocated personnel and operations from a 129,800-square-foot space in the C-720 Maintenance & Storage Building.

To prepare for C-720′s deactivation, the project consolidated the stores and receiving areas, and other space into other facilities at the plant site.

Electricians Chris Peck (left), Chris Bottoms (center) and Greg Cash (right) work on modifications to relocate C-720 stores and receiving personnel and operations into the smaller facility.
Electricians Chris Peck (left), Chris Bottoms (center) and Greg Cash (right) work on modifications to relocate C-720 stores and receiving personnel and operations into the smaller facility. (Source: U.S. Department of Energy)

According to the DOE, the C-720 building is a massive structure, covering about 300,000-square-feet, which is comparable in size to three city blocks.

The department said the facility contributed significantly to utility consumption at the Paducah site.

“The C-720 Maintenance & Storage Building was designed and operated to support the site during uranium enrichment operations,” said Paducah Site Leader Jennifer Woodard, of DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office. “Since enrichment stopped, the stores and receiving areas are able to operate out of a much smaller area. Moving into a smaller, onsite structure is a much more efficient way to operate. This recent relocation brings us a step closer to being able to deactivate and demolish the building.”

DOE’s deactivation and remediation contractor, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC, worked to move the facility closer to deactivation.

