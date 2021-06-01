Death investigation underway in Hopkins Co.

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in Hopkins County.
On Tuesday, June 1, around 1:19 a.m., the Kentucky State Police was requested by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a shooting on Hosick Avenue in Dawson Springs.
According to police, a 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound.
He was transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville, then flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing and foul play is suspected.
If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, call the Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.
