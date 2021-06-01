Heartland Votes
Advertisement

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first...
The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

The news comes amid heightened awareness of the threat of emerging diseases as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives around the world.

But unlike with coronaviruses, there are global influenza surveillance systems that watch for human cases of bird flu, since a strain named H5N1 cropped up in the late 1990s in Hong Kong’s crowded live-poultry markets.

Between 2013 and 2017, another bird flu named H7N9 infected more than 1,500 people in China through close contact with infected chickens.

With that history, authorities aren’t surprised to see occasional human cases of various bird flu strains and they monitor closely for any signs one is spreading between people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Crews are working to repair a water main break on Singing Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau. ...
Precautionary boil water advisory issued for West Cape Rock Dr. in Cape Girardeau after water main break
The man admitted to using the internet to solicit sexually explicit material from a 14-year-old...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges
Drivers were at a standstill on I-57 near the Benton exits due to crashes in the northbound and...
3 injured in ‘significant’ crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner line will be offering two daily trains once again.
Amtrak “Missouri River Runner” now offering 2 daily round-trips

Latest News

Sen. Hawley called for Dr. Fauci to resign on Friday, June 4 and for a full congressional...
Sen. Hawley calls for Dr. Fauci to resign
Coleen Piteo, director of marketing at Yours Truly restaurant, puts out a sign for hiring,...
US businesses struggle to fill jobs even as hiring picks up
The garden dedication will be held June 12.
Pilot garden in Cairo to be dedicated on June 12
Many under-the-radar changes did significantly alter the travel landscape in 2021.
What changed while I was ignoring travel?
Preliminary estimates show there were more traffic fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic...
Traffic deaths increased during pandemic despite fewer drivers, estimates show