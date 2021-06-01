Cape Girardeau City Hall project delayed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City Hall construction project is experiencing delays due to some construction materials being harder to find.
According to the city, “the delay in building materials experienced by so many people building a new home or working on a home improvement project has finally caught up with the City Hall project in Cape Girardeau.”
They said the project is delayed in the construction of the new building addition that ties together the existing Common Pleas Courthouse and the existing Carnegie Library.
While the construction company has worked hard to keep the completion date of October 1, 2021, the city said certain materials such as roof membrane and roof insulation for the new addition are becoming increasingly difficult to get.
They said shipping and delivery dates are not being provided for some of the construction materials necessary to complete the project.
Other work in the Common Pleas Courthouse and Carnegie Library is progressing and is on schedule.
The city said it is fortunately not on a deadline to move the existing city hall facility. Since the current facility is city-owned, the city is not subject to additional lease payments.
In late May 2020, construction began to turn the historic Common Pleas Courthouse into Cape Girardeau’s new City Hall. The city said at the time the upgrades would cost about $12 million.
Earlier in May, the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse opened in Jackson, Mo.
