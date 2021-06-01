Cape Girardeau City Hall construction experiencing delays

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Lumber is hard to come by, driving the prices of homes up.
Now, it is effecting the City Hall project in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
“Quite frankly everyone is having the same problem nationwide,” Phil Penzel, CEO of Penzel Construction Co said.
The construction site of the new Cape Girardeau City Hall building was expected to be finished by October, but a shortage of roofing supplies now has put the construction project to a halt.
“No one will commit to any future dates. All I’m hearing is 60 to 90 days. We’ll you know that’s three months,” Penzel said.
Penzel Construction Co, is the design contractor in works with the city for the project.
Penzel explained the shortage is combination of a slowdown from COVID-19 and the winter storm that happened in Texas.
“It’s like a domino effect, getting the workers back up to speed, getting the raw materials, getting the transportation,” Penzel said.
In a press release from Riverside Roofing Company, a supplier for Penzel Construction, it states:
“The construction industry rebound from COVID had also made demand for these products at higher-than-normal levels throughout the country. Therefore, they are now moving into the spring/summer months and are still working to fill orders from production and not from inventory.”
Despite the difficulties set in place Anna Kangas, Director, Development Services with the City of Cape said, it has not put the city in any financial bind.
“We don’t have any lease payments that we have to think out. We’re not under any pressure to sell the current building. We don’t have a specific time line of when we’re trying to get out of this building,” Kangas said.
Because of the delay, she said it allows the city to focus on other projects in the meantime.
“There’s some shock as to, hey the building is not going to be finished October 1 as we expected. Honestly, we’ve been seeing delays like this in the industry anyways,” Kangas said.
Penzel said the demand for supplies are high, but hopes to see a change soon.
“We’re still fighting to try and get our share of the material,” Penzel said.
Construction of the Carnegie Library and Common Pleas Courthouse will continue.
