Wonderful Memorial Day Forecast

Some light clouds will be visible this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Mostly sunny skies through today with more increasing cloud cover across southeast Missouri and portions of southern Illinois by the early afternoon. Another rain/storm free day with high temperatures In the upper 70s.
Widespread thicker clouds will move in tonight placing low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 50s by Tuesday morning. Scattered rain most likely by Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours as a warm front will live north over the Heartland. A few rumbles of thunder may occur, but the threat for severe weather is low. Scattered storms will be more favorable on Wednesday and portions of Thursday.
This weekend it will become warm again in the 80s with humid conditions heading into next week. Daily chances of showers/storms possible.
-Lisa
