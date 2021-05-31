Rain returns Tuesday

Clouds will be on the increase tonight, keeping temperatures much milder than the past couple of nights. Lows tonight will only drop into the 50s and 60s. Rain will start to sneak back into the forecast through the morning on Tuesday, and become much more widespread by the late night evening and overnight hours into Wednesday. Temperatures will be held down with all of the clouds and scattered rain. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the 60s and lower 70s. Scattered storms continue on Wednesday, with a small threat of a few isolated strong/severe storms. We start to dry out and warm back up by the weekend.