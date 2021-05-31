1 new case of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Egyptian Health Dept. region

By Amber Ruch | May 31, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 10:43 AM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, May 31.

According to the health department, a Saline County resident passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

The newly reported positive case of the virus was a woman in her 20s from Saline County.

Currently, Saline County has had a total of 2,760 cases, including 56 deaths; White County has had a total of 1,811 positive cases, including 27 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 509 positive cases, including four deaths.

