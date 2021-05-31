1 new case of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Egyptian Health Dept. region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, May 31.
According to the health department, a Saline County resident passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
The newly reported positive case of the virus was a woman in her 20s from Saline County.
Currently, Saline County has had a total of 2,760 cases, including 56 deaths; White County has had a total of 1,811 positive cases, including 27 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 509 positive cases, including four deaths.
