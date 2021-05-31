Missouri National Veterans Memorial holds service for fallen soldiers

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crowds made their way to the MO National Veterans Memorial to remember those who lost their lives in combat.
This year’s memorial service was held outside with no masks. As veterans, and families traveled to pay their respects to those took their last breaths to defend their country
“I got 112 men that I served with on this wall,” veteran Grady Birdsong said.
Birdsong, a Vietnam War Veteran traveled from Denver, Colorado to see his comrade’s names on this wall for the first time and for the MO National Veterans Memorial Service. As they lay a wreath of roses for fallen soldiers.
“Oh boy, I was not expecting this to be a full-sized replica of the Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C.” Birdsong said.
Last year, the ceremony looked a lot different because of Covid-19. This time around many stood together and without a mask.
“We had a little ceremony but it was closed in and we weren’t able to get outside and had a ceremony inside the welcome center,” Jim Eddleman, Founder of the Memorial said.
Jim Eddleman, who is also a veteran, said the memorial gives those who cannot travel far, a chance to honor these fallen soldiers.
“It’s just something here that people come here and they can sit down here and they can reflect, and remember,” Eddleman said.
Crowds of people, young and old, male and female, walk this memorial to remember those who lost their lives in combat, both engraved on the wall and in their hearts.
“One of the hardest moments of my life is when my grandmother lost her son, my uncle,” Jack Fromm said.
Jack Fromm’s uncle is not the only person, as he later joined the Marines and remembers some of his comrades. Whose names sit on this wall.
“These men and women gave up their whole lives for this,” Fromm said.
Eddleman explained he hopes to see future memorial days like this, full of people honoring those left behind.
“They sit here and they can heal and just reflect back on times,” Eddleman said. “It’s all to honor them”
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.