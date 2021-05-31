Ky. State Police searching for Calloway Co. escapee

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are looking for a Calloway County inmate who left a work release program in Graves County.
Around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, May 31, troopers say Brian A. Ferryman, 39, of Calvert City, walked away from the candle factory in Mayfield where he had been placed on work release.
KSP was notified of the incident shortly after 9 a.m.
They say it’s possible Ferryman was picked up in a Kia Rio, unknown year and color. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.
Ferryman is described as 6-feet, 3-inches tall and 320 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
According to KSP, he was in the Calloway County Jail in Murray for theft of an automobile and receiving stolen property.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.