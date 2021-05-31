Hundreds attended Memorial Day ceremony in downtown Herrin, Ill.

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Hundreds attended a Memorial Day ceremony in downtown Herrin on Monday, May 31.
A 21-gun salute at the Doughboy Statue paid tribute and honor to local veterans who died in combat.
The keynote speaker was Retired Brigadier General Johnny Miller of Tamms, who led Illinois National Guard troops on deployment in Afghanistan.
He reminded the crowd that this “long, three-day weekend” is really about remembering veterans who didn’t make it home from war.
“...And I ask you to take this long weekend, to have fund and enjoy your family, but I ask you to take that time to think about those, like these gentlemen with a star by their name, who’ll never have that time with their family, or maybe didn’t get to see their children. Who made those sacrifices so we could be free today,” he said.
The Doughboy Statue at Park Avenue and Adams Street in Herrin was dedicated on September 6, 1927.
It was jointly sponsored by the local American Legion and VFW Posts.
