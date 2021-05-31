Flags on display at Cannon Park in Carterville, Ill.

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - American flags were on display at Cannon Park on Monday, May 31.
It was part of a military salute to veterans.
Sponsored by the Lions Club, each flag bears the name of local veterans.
This year, close to 400 flags lined both sides of the walkway at the park.
Community members paid to have their loved ones’ names placed on the plaques.
The names of southern Illinois veterans date back to the War of Independence and the Civil War.
