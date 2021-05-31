First Alert: Sunny, warm Memorial Day

(KFVS) - This morning will see some light clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Lisa Michaels says there will be mostly sunny skies today with more cloud cover across southeast Missouri and portions of southern Illinois by the early afternoon.
It will be another rain/storm-free day with high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Widespread, thicker clouds will move in tonight placing low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 50s by Tuesday morning.
We will most likely see scattered rain by Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours as a warm front will live north over the Heartland. A few rumbles of thunder may occur, but the threat for severe weather is low.
Scattered storms will be more favorable on Wednesday and parts of Thursday.
This weekend it will become warm again in the 80s with humid conditions heading into next week.
Daily chances of showers/storms are possible.
