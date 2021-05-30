Trooper killed in Madison Co. after being struck by vehicle while conducting traffic stop

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Madison County on Friday.
The incident happened on Highway 16, south of the Big Black River. The trooper has been identified as John Harris.
A worker with the Grinston Trucking Company in Clinton told WLBT that the owner of the company visited the scene where the trooper was hit and killed.
The worker also stated that the driver of the truck that hit Harris was not injured.
“The Mississippi Highway Patrol mourns the loss of Trooper John Harris,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. Harris was described as a passionate and dedicated public servant.
The investigation is ongoing.
