Homicide investigation underway in Ste. Genevieve Co., police need help identifying body

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office is working an active investigation and needs help identifying a body.
On May 29 at approximately 3:13 p.m., first responders were called to the north end of the county.
Someone reported what they thought to be a body laying in a ditch.
When first responders arrived, they discovered a deceased, black male.
Crime scene investigators and the county coroner were called out to start an investigation.
An autopsy was conducted.
The cause of death was ruled a homicide.
The male is described as a black male, approximately 5′9″, approximately 170 pounds and between 25 and 35 years of age.
Anyone who may recognize the tattoos and can possibly identify the male, please contact the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office and ask for the Detective Bureau at 573-883-5820.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.