Heartlanders take to the parks this Memorial Day weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It was a great day to enjoy the outdoors this Memorial Day weekend as the weather peaked into the 70′s in the Heartland today.
A couple of families decided to take advantage of the three-day weekend to go camping at Trail of Tears State Park in Missouri.
They grilled out hot dogs, bratwurst, potatoes for their meals, played games and enjoyed their time together.
Most importantly, it was family and spending time with each other that they enjoyed most.
“What a better way to remember the fallen on Memorial Day to come out and spend it with family, eat some good food and just kick back and we finally have some nice weather to deal with,” Michael Bayer said. “But yeah, it’s all about family and about Memorial Day and time off.”
They even put up their own American Flag at the campsite to honor and remember the fallen this Memorial Day weekend.
