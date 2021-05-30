Fugitive arrested in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a wanted fugitive on Saturday, May 29.
At approximately 9:15 p.m., Deputies located Gabriel Vejar, 24, of Mayfield, inside a residence on South 11th St.
Vejar was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failing to appear on multiple traffic offenses and a failure to appear warrant for wanton endangerment.
He was also arrested on a federal warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.
Area and federal law enforcement agencies had been trying to locate Vejar for some time.
Vejar was lodged in the McCracken County jail.
