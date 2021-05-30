First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

After a chilly Saturday, we’ll have much nicer weather to finish the Memorial Day weekend. We start this morning, however, with near-record lows in the 40s....and maybe even some fog and low clouds, especially near rivers and lakes. But with mainly clear skies afternoon highs should make it into the 70 to 75 range, along with lighter winds. Tonight will be a bit less chilly (but still cool) and Memorial Day will be a bit warmer still, although with some scattered clouds moving in from the west.
The pattern becomes more unsettled again mid-week as warmer and more humid air slowly moves back in from the west. Showers and a few thundershowers develop Tuesday...with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday is shaping up as the wettest day of the week, with a drier and warmer/more humid pattern developing for the second half of the week. At this point, the first weekend of June is looking seasonably warm and humid with a slight chance of thunderstorms
