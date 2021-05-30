First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

We’re going to finish out the holiday weekend with one more dry (and nice) day on Memorial Day, before the pattern gets cloudier and wetter starting Tuesday. Tonight will be dry and cool but not as chilly as last night’s near-record lows. A few more clouds will drift in from the west on Monday....but it should stay dry and pleasant with afternoon highs in the 70s, light winds and relatively low humidity levels.
A more active pattern sets up for about Tuesday through Thursday, with the best chance of rain looking to be late Tuesday thru early Thursday. With clouds and rain in place, Tuesday could end up as a rather cool first day of June. Temps and dew points increase a bit by Wednesday and Thursday, increasing the threat of thunderstorms, but the severe storm threat looks fairly low at this point. By next weekend the weather looks more typical for early June, with warm, humid conditions and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
