First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A more active pattern sets up for about Tuesday through Thursday, with the best chance of rain looking to be late Tuesday thru early Thursday. With clouds and rain in place, Tuesday could end up as a rather cool first day of June. Temps and dew points increase a bit by Wednesday and Thursday, increasing the threat of thunderstorms, but the severe storm threat looks fairly low at this point. By next weekend the weather looks more typical for early June, with warm, humid conditions and a slight chance of thunderstorms.