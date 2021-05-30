FIRST ALERT: Nice end to Memorial Day weekend

(KFVS) - After a chilly Saturday, we’ll have much nicer weather to finish the Memorial Day weekend.
Today will start out in the 40s.
We could even see some low clouds and fog...especially near rivers and lakes.
Temps will reach the low to mid 70s by this afternoon.
We will see mainly clear skies on Sunday.
Tonight will be a bit less chilly.
Memorial Day will be a bit warmer with some scattered clouds moving in from the west.
The pattern becomes more unsettled again mid-week as warmer and more humid air slowly moves back in.
Showers and a few thundershowers develop Tuesday...with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Wednesday is shaping up as the wettest day of the week.
The second half of the week will be drier, warmer and humid.
The first weekend of June is looking seasonably warm and humid with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
