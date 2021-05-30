ArDOT applying checks and balances to bridge safety checks

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation provided some transparency Monday, saying they will start working on a temporary fix for the bridge this week with a permanent fix after that.
ArDOT is learning from this incident and taking more actions to make sure it never happens again.
“We have started reviewing our processes,” said Lorie Tudor, the director of ARDOT. “We are taking action now. We are already adding additional checks and balances along with redundancy.”
Among those checks and balances includes a drone that will aid in-person checks that the department holds every year.
And all bridges that were inspected by the employee who checked the I-40 Bridge will be re-inspected as soon as possible.
