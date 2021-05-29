Police identify man killed in shootout with Jefferson County deputies

“They were immediately met with gunfire from a suspect. They exchanged gunfire back and forth over a couple hours,” Marshak stated describing the lengthy shootout. Around 10:45 p.m., a Jefferson County deputy was shot in the lower body below his tactical vest. He was taken to the hospital for surgery. His injuries are not life-threatening. At 5 a.m., the deputy was out of surgery and in recovery. He’s a 6-year veteran with the department.