Police identify man killed in shootout with Jefferson County deputies

CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed and a deputy was wounded during a shootout with police who were executing a search warrant in Jefferson County late Friday night.
Deputies with the Jefferson County SWAT team arrived to the 8000 block of Lake Drive near Cedar Hill to serve a search warrant linked to a missing person case and a possible murder. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said authorities were doing scene surveillance in the area before the suspect knew they were there.
“They have been working the case for some time, related to a missing person that they suspected was the victim of a homicide. And that’s what brought [them] to this location,” he added.
During their operation, police said a man inside a home began shooting at them after they announced themselves.
“They were immediately met with gunfire from a suspect. They exchanged gunfire back and forth over a couple hours,” Marshak stated describing the lengthy shootout. Around 10:45 p.m., a Jefferson County deputy was shot in the lower body below his tactical vest. He was taken to the hospital for surgery. His injuries are not life-threatening. At 5 a.m., the deputy was out of surgery and in recovery. He’s a 6-year veteran with the department.
The suspect was shot and died at the scene, officials said. He was later identified Anthony Legens, 36, of Cedar Hill.
“I will tell you this suspect is known to law enforcement,” Marshak said. “He has a lengthy history. This is not the first time he’s encountered law enforcement. This suspect was actively trying to kill police officers this evening, even shot at our armored vehicles.”
Marshak said Legens had a lengthy history of offenses including resisting arrests, domestic assault, assault on an officer, burglary, DWI and illegal weapon possession.
Deputies found another deceased person inside the house. Marshak said the person was dead before the shootout with Legens. It’s still unclear if this is the missing person deputies were looking for in this operation.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved