Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission holds annual Memorial Day gathering

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission held their annual Memorial Day gathering today.
This year’s speaker will portray General Ulysses S. Grant, Commander of the Federal Forces at Cairo in 1861.
The Union general was portrayed by Dr. Curt Fields, a nationally recognized Grant historian from Memphis, Tennessee.
This year they again held the ceremony at Veterans Park in Mound City due to COVID restrictions with guests at programs at the Mound City National Cemetery.
“To honor our veterans,” Mueller said. “They paid the ultimate sacrifice. Our men and women veterans have paid the ultimate sacrifice and for our freedoms to go and do what we want to do.”
Afterwards, the public was invited to an old-fashioned preservation picnic with games, food and fun, held on the Rawlings Reservation.
