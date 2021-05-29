Memorial Day weekend at Fort D features reenactors, tours

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Reenactors showed off the renovated stone building at Fort D as they remembered the country’s heroes.
Memorial Day was first observed to remember those who died in the Civil War, and now it honors U.S. soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Visitors we spoke to on Saturday, May 29 said they were impressed by how much history the reenactors knew about the area.
”Unfortunately, history is one of those things that we are missing out on with our students and with our young people,” said Brenda Foster from Burna, Ky. “We’re not giving it the respect and the publicity that it should be given.”
Fort D will continue its reenactment throughout Memorial Day weekend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
