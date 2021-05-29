CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly a hundred people in Cape Girardeau on Saturday marched to the river to show respect and support for those in our military that gave their all in the line of duty.
The Memorial Day March to the River celebrates the lives that have given the ultimate sacrifice and preserves our freedom.
We talked with people today who said it was an honor to walk this event and show their support.
“It honors those that never made it back from war and other events with the military, Brian Suchman said. “I served in the military, and I just wanted to honor my brothers and the individuals that were part of protecting this great nation.”
“My dad was in the Navy. I mean he came home obviously but I just wanted to walk and support the veterans,” Sandy Hastings said. “That means that we haven’t forgotten. A lot of us haven’t forgotten what’s going on and I like to be part of it.”
They walked from Cape Girardeau County Park through the city and down to the river where they had food, drinks, music, and fellowship.
