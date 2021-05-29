Marion Carnegie Library hosts Summer Reading Kickoff Color Run

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Carnegie Library hosted their Summer Reading Kickoff Color Run on May 29.
Around 144 people participated in the 5k run and walk.
There were six color stations along the 5k route.
A kid’s color run was held shortly afterward, where children enjoyed getting doused with colored cornstarch.
The run marked the beginning of the library’s summer reading program.
The library worked with local business Run To Succeed Sports and was sponsored by the Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library.
