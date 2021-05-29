First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The weekend is getting off to an unusually chilly start, thanks to a sharp upper trough moving through the middle of the country. Air temps near 50 this morning, combined with north winds, cloudy skies and even some patchy light drizzle, will make it seem more March than May. Some partial clearing will move in from the northwest by this afternoon and evening but official highs today will probably stay below 70. Skies clear and winds subside this evening and overnight.....leading to a mostly clear but chilly night with lows in the 40s. Sunday will be nicer but still cool, with afternoon temps back above 70 under mainly clear skies.