First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A clearing line will move through the area from north to south this evening....right around sunset. As skies clear out and winds decrease, it will end up as a mostly clear but chilly late spring night. The record low for Sunday is 44...currently forecasting a low of about 45°. Sunday will end up as a much nicer day, with mainly clear skies and highs in the low to mid 70s...which is still cool for this time of year. Monday will bring a few more clouds but it will still be a nice day, with highs of about 75 to 80 and fairly light winds.