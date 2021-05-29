First Alert: chilling Memorial Day weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Brian Alworth said the weekend is getting off to an unusually chilly start.
Air temps were near 50 this morning.
Some partial clearing will move in from the northwest by this afternoon and evening but official highs today will probably stay below 70.
Skies clear and winds subside this evening and overnight.
It will be a mostly clear but chilly night with lows in the 40s.
Sunday will be nicer but still cool, with afternoon temps back above 70 under mainly clear skies.
