Cape Splash sees chilly opening day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This weekend marks opening day for water parks in the Heartland.
While some parks decided to stay closed due to cold weather, Cape Splash opened their gates.
“Despite the cold weather I would have came” Willie Murphy said.
Murphy is not alone. He and his friends, Colton Strickland and Randy Tucker, took a dip at Cape splash family aquatic center on opening day. A rather empty one, due to cool weather.
“It’s probably the coldest opening day that we’ve had in our 11 years being open,” said Robert Shanahan, aquatic supervisor.
Shanahan said the park considered pushing back the opening day for warmer temperatures, but knew folks traveled far to visit the park.
“We had some people call in from out of town that were going to make that drive up, so we went ahead and opened just for those people” Shanahan said.
Shanahan said nearly 700 to 1,000 people normally visit the water park on opening day. That is more than double the people at this year’s opening day.
“We have about 100 right now. We’re quite a few down from years past,” Shanahan said.
Some people said they expected to see fewer patrons.
“I was actually quite surprised how many people could handle the cold,” Ross Kasting said.
“I didn’t expect to see as many people as there was, I thought it was just going to be me and my family here,” said Ethan Burnett.
With a cold start to the summer, people are making the best of it.
“We were like, ‘hey, what the heck, might as well have fun,” Colton Strickland said.
“I hope people can come and have a good time again like before last year,” Murphy said.
Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will be open Sunday and Memorial Day. Shanahan said there is no requirements to make reservations.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.