Auditor: Missouri ranks second-to-last in nation for school funding from state sources

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A new report ranks Missouri second-to-last among U.S. states in school funding from state resources.
Missouri state auditor Nicole Galloway released the report on Thursday, examining funding trends in K-12 education in the state.
The auditor says Missouri schools rely heavily on local sources to fund classrooms, but the formula calculating per-student funding has not kept up with inflation in recent years.
“The state is not stepping up to meet the needs of students in Missouri, shifting the burden and leaving Missourians paying higher property taxes to support their schools,” Auditor Galloway said. “The opportunity for a quality education is key to ensuring economic growth. My report details the facts that can spur change at the state level so we no longer rank at the bottom when it comes to supporting schools.”
In Missouri, state funding accounts for roughly one-third of per-student funding. That places Missouri at 49th nationally for percentage of school resources coming from state funding. As a result, public schools rely heavily on local sources like property taxes for funding.
Another report from Galloway in 2018 found that 68 percent of local school districts had seen an increase in reliance on local funding over the past 10 years.
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.