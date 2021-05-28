What you need to know May 28

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, May 28.
Lingering showers remain in parts of the Heartland this morning.
Wake-up temps are mild in the mid 60s.
A cold front will move through the Heartland by early afternoon which will bring a chance for a few showers or an isolated rumble of thunder. No severe weather is expected.
This afternoon will be mainly cloudy with northwesterly winds gusting near 30 mph.
Highs will range in the mid 60s north to mid 70s south.
Tonight will be cloudy, but dry.
Overnight temps will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.
Most of Saturday will be cloudy, but there is a chance for a few peeks of sunshine.
Temperatures will be unusually cool for this time of year.
Highs will be in the mid 60s, but northerly winds could make it feel cooler.
The rest of the Memorial Day weekend will remain dry.
There will be more sunshine on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 70s.
The upper 70s and low 80s are possible on Monday.
More chances of rain and storms return next week.
- Police and federal investigators are still trying to determine why a man would open fire on his co-workers at a northern California railyard.
- Camping season is kicking off over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but some might not be able to find everything they need before they head to the campgrounds.
- A severe worker shortage brings a warning for Memorial Day holiday travelers: Expect delays and pack a little patience.
- The annual 100-Mile Yard Sale, running from Jackson down to Kennett along Highway 25, is underway.
- It’s still an uphill climb for small businesses in Missouri to reach full recovery after the pandemic, but economic development experts said the state is getting back to business as usual faster than several states.
- People traveling through Illinois this holiday weekend can get a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Senators went home early this morning without voting on a plan to create a 9/11 style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
- President Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal for next year would run a $1.8 trillion federal government deficit despite a raft of new tax increases on corporations and high-income people designed to pay for his ambitious spending plans.
- Authorities say an infant was killed by her family’s dogs in North Carolina.
- Kroger is launching a campaign to encourage more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
- For a second time this year, snack cake bandits have targeted a storage unit in Poplar Bluff.
- Four children are recovering from injuries after a dust devil picked up a bounce house in Arizona and carried it more than 15 feet into the air.
