Memorial Day travel safety in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here in the Heartland, officials say drivers can expect to see triple the amount of traffic compared to a normal weekend.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has a few tips to keep in mind to make sure you safely get where you’re going.
“If you don’t want to get stopped on the interstate don’t speed,” said Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sgt. Parrott said speeding, alcohol and distracted driving are the top three factors that are causing deadly traffic crashes.
“Distracted driving is anything that takes your attention off of the road, your hands off the wheel or your mind off of the task of operating the vehicle,” said Parrott.
Distracted driving is more of a problem than drunk driving and speeding.
“Your stereo, your phone, even a hands-free device within the car that your making calls on can be distracting,” Parrott said.
State Troopers are out in full force this holiday weekend looking for speeding and aggressive drivers.
“It’s a proven fact that when you see a police car or a patrol car, you slow down,” said Parrott.
The numbers tell a part of the story that driving in Missouri is increasingly more dangerous.
According to state police, in the first four months of this year, 321 people died in traffic related crashes. That’s more than the previous three years during the same time period.
“The biggest thing that we want to do is to get people to slow down and obey all traffic laws and get from point A to point B as safely as possible,” said Parrott.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol encouraged Missouri residents to take safety precautions during Memorial Day Weekend.
