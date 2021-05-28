The meaning behind Memorial Day Weekend

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - This weekend, we honor the men and women who lost their lives fighting for freedom.
People visited Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville to remember the fallen heroes. The Vietnam Wall in particular honors more than 58,000 veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“Touching. Very touching. Every time I see those names,” said John McKee, who served in the Vietnam War.
“We want to keep their names alive,” said Les Williams, who served in the Vietnam War.
McKee and Williams visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. every year with the organization, Run for the Wall. Run for the Wall organizes a trip to the U.S. Capitol for veterans and their family and friends for Memorial Day weekend.
“Remembrance comes in paying tribute and honor,” said Williams.
Coronavirus restrictions forced them to cancel the yearly ride to Washington D.C. Instead, they planned an unofficial trip to Perryville’s Vietnam War wall.
“This is what they do on Memorial Day weekend. They pay tribute to those who didn’t come home,” said Williams.
When Williams and McKee look at the wall, they remember those they served with.
“William Zimmerman Jr. Just a remarkable guy and dedication to his men,” said McKee.
“Panel 6W, where there are 15 marines who died in front of me in Vietnam on the 18th of November of 1970,” said Williams.
And they hope others take time to keep these names etched in their hearts too.
“I suspect that the pool parties will continue. But there’s no reason why somebody can’t go to a local service on Monday and become part of the Memorial Day honor, and then they can go celebrate their freedom,” said Williams.
Run for the Wall also made a donation to Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial.
Williams and McKee invite others to join their group this Memorial Day at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Marseilles, Illinois.
