Man pleads guilty in assault of 12-year-old Cape Girardeau boy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The man accused of assaulting a 12-year-old boy dancing in downtown Cape Girardeau pleaded guilty on May 10.
Cedric Moore pleaded guilty to felony assault in the second degree. He was sentenced to the maximum seven years.
He was accused of hitting 12-year-old Ethan Hagler while Ethan was dancing with his dance instructor in downtown Cape Girardeau in July 2020. The boy suffered a concussion.
The attack was caught on Facebook Live.
