Man arrested in Carbondale homicide investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Colorado man was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation.
Freddie Ray Glasser, 43, of Dolores, Colorado, was arrested on a charge of homicide.
He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
According to police, they responded to the 700 block of South Marion Street around 5:44 a.m. on Friday, May 28 to assist with an eviction.
Officers say they found a man, later identified as 61-year-old Melvin L. Edwards, of Carbondale, with life-threatening injuries.
Edwards was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say they identified the suspect as Glasser.
They found him in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane around 10:20 a.m. and arrested him after he allegedly tried to break into vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
Carbondale police were assisted by the Illinois State Police, SIU Department of Public Safety, Jackson County coroner and Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.
