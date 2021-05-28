Man arrested burglary, threatening hotel guest with knife

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was arrested arrested at the Comfort Suites Hotel in Jackson on Thursday morning, May 27.
Officers were called to the hotel around 9:10 a.m. in reference to a man in the hallway on the second floor trying to kick in the doors to the rooms of patrons while holding a large knife and screaming.
As they were headed to the hotel, an out of state guest reported that the suspect had kicked in the door to her room and threatened her with a knife.
Officers said they found the man holding a large knife in his hand in a stairwell leading to the second floor.
The man, identified as 38-year-old Jerry E. Bridges, Jr., was ordered to drop the knife.
He complied and was taken into custody.
Bridges was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail and charged with burglary first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage first degree.
His bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.