Lingering Rain and Clouds This Morning

Rain continues over portions of the Heartland this morning. It will continue to move off to the southeast through the morning. A cold front will move through by the early afternoon. There is a chance that a few showers or an isolated rumble of thunder could develop near it, but no severe weather is expected. Today will remain mainly cloudy with northwesterly winds gusting near 30mph during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range in the mid 60s north to mid 70s south with temperatures dropping for our northwestern counties during the afternoon.
Tonight, we will look to have more clouds staying around but dry conditions. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Saturday morning. Most of Saturday looks to have more clouds with unusually cool temperatures for this time of the year in the mid 60s. Northerly winds and added cloud cover could make it feel cooler. There is a chance of seeing more sunshine during the afternoon.
The rest of Memorial Day weekend will remain dry. More sunshine on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 70s. The upper 70s and low 80s possible Monday. Next week more chances of rain and storms return.
-Lisa
