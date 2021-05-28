Lingering Rain and Clouds This Morning

Rain continues over portions of the Heartland this morning. It will continue to move off to the southeast through the morning. A cold front will move through by the early afternoon. There is a chance that a few showers or an isolated rumble of thunder could develop near it, but no severe weather is expected. Today will remain mainly cloudy with northwesterly winds gusting near 30mph during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range in the mid 60s north to mid 70s south with temperatures dropping for our northwestern counties during the afternoon.