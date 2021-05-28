Lane restriction on Ky. end of U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport’ Bridge

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet alerted drivers to a lane restriction on the Kentucky side of the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge on Friday, May 28.
According to KYTC, a sign crew will be working from 2p.m. to 3:30 p.m. after a SEMI truck illegally crossed the bridge and knocked down overhead signage at the Kentucky end of the bridge.
As a reminder, they said STAA trucks and most other commercial trucks and SEMIs are prohibited from crossing the Brookport Bridge.
The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge has a 15-ton load limit.
It is restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide and has a 9-feet, 9-inch vehicle height restriction. Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are prohibited from crossing the Brookport Bridge.
The 10-span bridge carries about 5,100 vehicles across the Ohio River between Paducah, Kentucky and Brookport, Illinois in an average day.
The 5,385-foot structure at Ohio River navigation mile point 937.3 was opened to traffic in 1929.
Also known as the Brookport Bridge and the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, the structure is at U.S. 45 McCracken County mile point 12.882.
