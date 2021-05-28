Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 982 new case of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 982 new cases of COVID-19, including 21 additional deaths, on Friday, May 28.
In addition, more than 66 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,380,261 cases, including 22,739 deaths.
A total of 24,490,663 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Thursday night, 1,216 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 314 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 21-27 is 2.3 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 11,175,656 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,378 doses.
On Thursday, 62,274 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
