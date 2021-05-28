ILCC affirms Carbondale bar liquor license revocation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On May 28, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) affirmed the Carbondale Liquor Control Commission’s (CLCC) decision to revoke Saluki Bar/Levels’s local liquor license.
Back in August 2020, Saluki Bar/Levels lost their liquor license due to concerns about COVID-19, along with other violations.
Mayor Mike Henry issued Executive Order 2020-04 on June 2, 2020, which closed all beer gardens within the City of Carbondale at 10:00 p.m.
It was discovered that Saluki Bar/Levels was open and operating after the 10:00 p.m. closing time.
The bar had their license suspended on June 4, yet they continued to serve alcohol.
This prompted the Carbondale City Attorney’s Office to file charges against the bar for selling liquor without a license.
“The City trusted that going through the due process would lead to a fair and impartial outcome, and that is exactly what happened. We are relieved to have this behind us and hope to move forward in a positive manner,” said Mayor Mike Henry.
The ILCC decided that the CLCC acted accordingly.
