Herrin Festa Italiana returns after canceled 2020 season

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A popular festival is back in the streets all weekend long in one southern Illinois town.
The president of the festival called it the “kick off of summer.”
Herrin Festa Italiana is back. This year, it’s the 30th anniversary.
“We are so happy to have it back,” said Chris Trapani, the president of Herrin Festa Italiana,
The Festa, hasn’t happened since 2019, due to COVID-19.
“Everyone missed it so much last year, of course couldn’t help it, had to shut it down for obvious reasons. This year we was really worried whether we are going to be able to have it or not. We start planning months in advance,” said Trapani.
The Festa may look a bit different then years past, with no concert series.
“But what we did decide to do was reconfigure by making our carnival twice as large. So we’ve really made it into a mega carnival because we know a lot of kids and young adults enjoy that, families like to come out for that,” said Trapani.
Celia Robertson said her father was the one who sparked the beginning of Herrin Festa.
“He just decided that Herrin kinda needed to have a loyalty day parade,” she remembered. “It was a rainy day, I’ll never forget it, it was windy and raining but everybody came out and everyone was here and this kind of evolved into Herrin Fest.”
Robertson, like Trapani, is happy to be back.
“Well, I’m Italian, so it means a lot to me to have, I know all these people here I’ve grown up with them and it means so much to be able to get back out into the community,” said Robertson.
David Hays catered the Festa’s Bocce Ball tournament.
“I’m surprised at how good of a feeling that it really is to actually see people out, gathering, having a good time,” said Hays.
He too missed not having it last year.
“It feels like a little bit of getting back to normal and I really like that,” he said.
Trapani gave credit to everyone who made the event possible this year.
“We just appreciate our sponsors, the people that support us and have hung with us, even with this hard year. Also, our partners, the city of Herrin, Civic Center, the Chamber, everybody kind of pulls together to pull this off. It’s a volunteer effort,” said Trapani.
The Festa will continue tonight until 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday evening and Sunday.
On Monday, the Festa will finish at 9 p.m.
The Big Grand Parade will begin Saturday at 11 a.m.
More of the events can be found on the Herrin Festa Italiana website.
